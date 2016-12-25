Many residents begin Christmas with services at St. John’s Cathedral

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One of the best parts about the holidays is opening presents and spending it with family.

But it’s also important to never forget the true meaning of Christmas.

Families filed into St. John’s Cathedral on Sunday to celebrate the birth of Christ.

“Christ was born on this day. So Jesus, the savior of the world, came as a little baby in Bethlahem and that’s what we celebrate we remember it each year because its a profound significance for us.”” says Father Patrick Broussard.

And in today’s world, it’s thought that some have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas.

“We give gifts and that’s all good and get together and celebrate, but to go to mass and remember why it is that we have all of those occasions is a good thing.”” said Father Broussard.

Gifts are a custom when it comes to celebrating Christmas, but mother of two, Brittany Primeaux, says she always reminds her children why they are celebrating.

“We have nativity [scenes] around the house. We talk about baby Jesus. He see’s all the presents and he asks whose birthday it is. So we say ‘well it’s Jesus’ birthday buddy’ .”” said Primeaux.

She adds that sometimes her children remind her.

“You can’t really celebrate Christmas unless you really get down to the birth of Christ and the nativity with the holy family. And what’s beautiful, sorry, even though he’s only three, he reminds us of that. He reminds us to pray. Like if we try to start eating first and we haven’t said our blessings he says ‘mommy we have to pray.'” said Primeaux.