Ville Platte woman killed in early morning crash

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)  – A Ville Platte woman was killed in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to the single vehicle crash just after 1:00 a.m. on Le Bois D’arc Road, west of Highway 176.

An initial investigation found that Allison Gremillion, 24, was driving a 2000 Nissan car eastbound on Le Bois D’arc and ran off the left side of the roadway.

The vehicle entered a ditch, struck and embankment and overturned.

Master Trooper Brooks David says Gremillion was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

