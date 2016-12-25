Ville Platte woman killed in early morning crash

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte woman was killed in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
Troopers responded to the single vehicle crash just after 1:00 a.m. on Le Bois D’arc Road, west of Highway 176.
An initial investigation found that Allison Gremillion, 24, was driving a 2000 Nissan car eastbound on Le Bois D’arc and ran off the left side of the roadway.
The vehicle entered a ditch, struck and embankment and overturned.
Master Trooper Brooks David says Gremillion was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.