Fireworks stands prepare for a busy week

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Now that Christmas has come and gone, fireworks stands are preparing for busier days ahead.

Right here in the Hub City–employees at Fireworks World, right off Johnston St., say things have been off to a slow start. Employee, Joseph McGuire, says he expects business will be booming these next few days.

“We average right around 100,000 sometimes a little bit more people,” said McGuire.

McGuire says Fireworks World has been in operation for about 20 years with three other locations across Acadiana. He says at their stands there’s something for everyone–including young children.

“We got some little kids packets that basically have little sparklers, snaps you throw on the ground, the smoke bombs, some little jumping jacks,” said McGuire.

On the other hand, for the older crowd McGuire says their best sellers tend to be

“‘One Bad Mother In Law’ or the ‘One Bad Stepmother,’ they both put off a lot of crackling effects with a lot of different colors and then we have the Excalibur,” said McGuire.

It doesn’t stop there, McGuire says they have all sorts of new fireworks in stock to light up your New Years’ Eve night.

Fireworks World will remain open everyday this week until New Year’s Day.