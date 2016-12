JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police are searching for a 75-year-old Jeanerette man who went missing on Christmas Day.

Chief Jeff Matthews confirmed authorities are looking for Howard Poche.

The chief declined to give any other details at this time other than his department was working with the Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office and Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information about Poche’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jeanerette Police Department at (337) 276-6324.