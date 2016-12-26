Lake Arthur man killed during family argument on Christmas Day

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY) – A man is now in jail after fatally shooting his cousin during an argument on Christmas Day, according to the Lake Arthur Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene in the 500 block of New Orleans Avenue around 5:58 p.m. to the report of a man shot.

Assistant Police Chief Terrie Guillory said investigators found 41-year-old Shaft Francis with a gunshot wound to the chest. Francis died at the scene.

Francis was a native of Lake Arthur but had been living in Jennings.

A large crowd of people at the scene identified the shooter as 40-year-old Ray Brister Jr.

Brister confessed to shooting Francis while being interviewed by authorities, Guillory said.

The Calcasieu Parish Forensic Unit recovered a .380 semi-automatic pistol near the scene.

Brister is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was booked into

He was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail.

Guillory told reporters the dispute between Brister and Francis stemmed from family property.

Lake Arthur Police Chief Ray Marcantel issued a statement saying:

“This is a very sad incident that occurred on Christmas at a family get together. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families.”