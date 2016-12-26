Portion of W. Pinhook Rd closed due to fatal crash involving pedestrian

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police say the 2000 block to 2200 block of West Pinhook Road near the intersection with Industrial Parkway is currently closed as officers investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff said motorist should expect the portion of the road to be closed for the remainder of the night.

Ratcliff could only provide a few details about the crash due to the early stages of the investigation.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. when a single vehicle struck a pedestrian.

News 10 will update this story when more information is available.