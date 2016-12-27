13-year-old girl missing from Baker found safe

Erica Acosta (Photo Courtesy: Louisiana State Police)
Erica Acosta (Photo Courtesy: Louisiana State Police)

BAKER, LA (WAFB) – According to Louisiana State Police, a 13-year-old girl, Eric Acosta, who went missing from her home on West Azalea Dr. in Baker during the early morning hours of Christmas Day, has been found safe.

LSP issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Acosta on behalf of the Baker Police Department around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night. She was located around 10:15 p.m. the same night.

The original release stated Acosta is a 13-year-old Hispanic female with long, black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 4′ 11″ tall and weighs about 90 lbs. She went missing around 1:30 a.m. on Christmas morning.

