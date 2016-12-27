Crime Stoppers asking for help to solve Rayne burglary

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a residential burglary in Rayne.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson says the burglary occurred sometime between December 16 and 20, 2016 in the 200 block of Secretariat Lane.

Unknown suspect(s) stole various items including Pandora Jewelry and a Lowe’s gift card.

The gift card was used on Tuesday, December 20th, and a person of interest was captured on video surveillance, according to Gibson.

The person of interest is described as a white male, wearing a gray knit cap, black shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone who can identify this person or has any information regarding the crime is asked to call the APSO tip line at (337) 789-8477.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.