Deputies find bicycle belonging to missing elderly Jeanerette man

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – There are new developments in the missing persons case of 75-year-old Howard Poche in Jeanerette.

A suspect, who was questioned and released on Christmas Day, was picked up once again.

This time by Iberia Parish sheriff’s deputies.

There’s no word yet on whether the discovery of the bike gave law enforcement any new leads.

Not long after the suspect was released, she was wanted for further questioning by detectives.

Unable to find her, an anonymous tip led deputies to this abandoned house on Hebert Street, less than a mile from Howard Poche’s home

More than 48 hours have gone by since the disappearance of Howard Poche.

As search and rescue efforts continue, Jeanerette police made a vital discovery when they found Howard’s bike in a wooded area.

Police were unsure if the bike was Howard’s because it was missing a basket.

Just a block away from where the bike was discovered, I found a bicycle basket behind the house where the suspect was found Tuesday morning, and immediately told deputies where they could find it.

Shortly after, we received a tip from authorities, confirming it was Howard’s.

As search and rescue efforts approach day four, officials and community members don’t plan on giving up anytime soon.

