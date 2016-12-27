Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Crab Cakes in the Passe Partout kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook Crab Cakes.

Here is the full recipe:

Crab Cakes

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup cream cheese

2 Tablespoons Creole mustard

1 egg

1 cup green onions, sliced

1 teaspoon Old Bay

Juice and zest from 1/2 lemon

1/2 teaspoon Crystal hot sauce

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 pound jumbo lump crab meat

1½ cups Ritz crackers, crushed

sea salt and cayenne pepper to taste

2 cups Panko bread crumbs

1/4 cup Creole seasoning

4 Tablespoons butter

Add the mayonnaise, cream cheese, Creole mustard, and egg to a mixing bowl and blend well. Fold in the green onions, Old Bay, lemon juice and zest, hot sauce, cilantro. Carefully incorporate the jumbo lump crabmeat and season to taste with sea salt and cayenne pepper. Form the crab cakes into bite sized balls and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Mix the panko and the Creole seasoning in a small bowl. Coat the crab cakes in the seasoned breadcrumbs and flatten slightly. Melt the butter in a large non-stick sauté pan over medium high heat. Sauté until golden brown and hot, about 3 minutes on the first side and 2 minutes on the pother side. Drain on paper towels and serve with Sriracha Ranch sauce.

Makes 8 large cakes or 16 small ones.

Sriracha Ranch Sauce

3/4 cups buttermilk

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

2 Tablespoons Sriracha

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 teaspoon celery seed, ground

1 Tablespoon Italian parsley, chopped

1/2 teaspoon dill, dried

1/2 teaspoon tarragon, finely chopped

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon oregano, finely chopped

1 Tablespoon green onions, sliced

Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl and blend well.

Makes 2 cups.