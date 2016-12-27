Sheriff: Woman arrested after rolling marijuana cigarette in front of unmarked police car

Destany Richard (Photo Courtesy: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
Destany Richard (Photo Courtesy: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette woman was arrested in Jennings this morning after rolling a marijuana cigarette while parked next to an unmarked Jefferson Davis Parish sheriff’s patrol car.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said the detective tapped on the window to get the woman’s attention and showed her his badge. The woman, 18-year-old Destany Paige Richard, opened the door and surrendered the marijuana to the detective.

Richard was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. She was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.

Richard was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail without bond.

 

