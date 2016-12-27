LSU Football Arrives in Orlando for Bowl Game

ORLANDO (lsusportsnet.com) – LSU wasted little time in jumping into the Citrus Bowl spirt here Tuesday as the Tigers went straight from the airport to Buffalo Wild Wings – the title sponsor of the game – where the team consumed some 4,000 chicken wings at the annual BWW Welcome Dinner.

The Welcome Dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings capped a busy day for the 20th-ranked Tigers as LSU held a two-hour practice in Baton Rouge at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility followed by one-hour and 30-minute flight to Orlando.

LSU’s practice in Baton Rouge, which started by design as the same time as Saturday’s kickoff against Louisville, unexpectedly simulated what is anticipated to be conditions here for the remainder of the week as temperatures reached the low 80s for the workout.

LSU and Louisville kickoff at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday at the Camping World Stadium. The game, which is the first-ever meeting between the teams in football, will be televised on ABC.

“We had a great competition Tuesday back in Baton Rouge,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said after the team dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings. “Our guys worked really hard on a very hot day, which we needed. I think the guys got used to working in the heat again. We got on the plane and had a nice business trip over here and then enjoyed a lot of wings from Buffalo Wild Wings.”

The Tigers are scheduled for a “No Turnover Wednesday” practice tomorrow afternoon, which will take place at Celebration High School.

“We will go a normal Wednesday,” Orgeron said. “It will be no turnover Wednesday for the offense and turnover Wednesday for the defense.”

Orgeron said his Tigers have prepared well for Saturday’s contest against Louisville and that his team is excited about the opportunity in playing in a prestigious bowl like the Citrus Bowl.

“It has a lot to do with how you prepare and we’ve done a good job of getting ready for this game,” Orgeron said when asked about having success in bowl games. “I think the magnitude of the football game and what it means to the team has us excited. We are playing a Heisman Trophy winner. Lamar (Jackson) is an excellent player and Bobby Petrino is an excellent coach. We have a lot of respect for Louisville. Our guys will be ready to play.”

After tomorrow’s practice, the Tigers will head to Disneyworld where the team will enjoy an evening at Magic Kingdom.

Fans are encouraged to follow LSUfootball on Twitter at @LSUfootball and on Facebook at Facebook.com/LSUFootball to catch live video and photos of the team at Magic Kingdom tomorrow.