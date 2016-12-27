Opelousas PD arrest 3 suspects connected to multiple armed robberies in one day

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Three suspects are in custody after a string of armed robberies occurred on Friday, December 23rd.

Opelousas Police responded to the first two just before 8:00 p.m.

Both incidents happened within minutes of each other in the 900 block of South Union Street.

The suspects were described as 3 black males wearing hoodies, with one brandishing a firearm.

Chief Donald Thompson tells News 10 that during the investigation of the two robberies a third armed robbery was reported in the 1000 block of East Landry Street.

The suspects were also said to have been involved in that incident and an investigation revealed that all three robberies were related.

All three suspects were found and arrested on Saturday, December 24th.

Da’Quincy Johnson, 17, of Opelousas and two juveniles, ages 16 and 13 years old, were charged with First Degree Robbery.

Chief Thompson says that during the holidays police will be diligently working to maintain the safety of it’s citizens.