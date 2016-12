OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning that injured three people.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 2:20 a.m. at a parking lot in the 1600 block of Creswell Lane.

Public Information Officer Crystal Leblanc tells News 10 that 3 victims were struck and taken to a local hospital, where they are in stable condition.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing.