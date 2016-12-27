Police identify body found inside burning car in Youngsville cane field

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found inside a burning car in a Youngsville sugarcane field last week.

Chief Rickey Boudreaux said investigators recovered the body of 81-year-old Lester David, of Youngsville, on December 20, 2016.

The cause of death has not been determined but authorities believe David suffered a medical condition that caused him to pull over into the cane field.

While the car was in the field, the heat from the catalytic converter ignited the grass on fire which subsequently engulfed the vehicle in flames.

Foul play is not suspected in the case.