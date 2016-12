LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police have released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in a crash in the 2100 block of West Pinhook Road last night.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff identified the man as 60-year-old William Bryce Fitzgerald, of Lafayette.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on December 26, 2016.

Ratcliff said the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.