Smokers burning out in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – Morghan Brookens is a New Orleans artist who is making a new commitment.

“It’s as easy as making the decision. It’s following through and not letting yourself be pulled or swayed,” Brookens said.

She’s talking about quitting smoking. Brookens started smoking at just 13-years-old.

“I want that cigarette because it calms my nerves because then I’m not this raging ‘see you next Tuesday’ that I don’t even want to deal with myself,’ Brookens said.

But she’s among thousands across the state kicking the habit.

According to the recently released report from America Health, Louisiana smokers are kicking the habit. Last year our state was ranked 46th when it comes to the number of people smoking. This year we’re ranked 43rd.

“It’s been a great year nationally for getting people to quit smoking, but particularly here in Louisiana” said Jim Pittman with the Smoking Cessation Trust.

The Smoking Cessation Trust is a free statewide program set up to help people who want to quit.

“I’ve began helping out since January of 2014 and I think at that time the trust had somewhere around 8,000 people enrolled in the program, “Pittman explained. “Since that time we now have around 64,000 people.”

And Pittman’s says most people come to them saying they want to quit for family, like Brookens.

“I have a little girl,” she said. “I don’t want her to have memories of me with cigarette’s stuck in my mouth.”

It’s also believed that the Smoke free ordinance, banning smoking in most public places and bars, could be helping those numbers drop as well.

Not everyone thinks the new laws keeping smokers out of certain areas are deterring them though. Anne White says the rising tax on tobacco and often graphic ad campaigns against cigarettes what’s really turning people off.

“I think it’s the cost and maybe a little bit of the ugly advertising. Keeping it out of bars and clubs people just spill over onto the foot path just stay at home,” White said.

But its who’s at home that’s got smokers like Brooken’s quitting before it’s too late.