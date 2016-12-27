State Police issue missing child advisory for 13-year-old missing from Baker, La.

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

Baker, LA – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Media Advisory on behalf of the Baker Police Department for a child reported missing from her residence on West Azalea Drive in Baker, Louisiana.

The child, Erica Acosta, is a 13-year-old Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 4’11” tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, December, 25, 2016, wearing a red pullover t-shirt with white stripes.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Erica Acosta should immediately contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 Ext. 1 or Louisiana State Police Sgt. Stacey Pearson of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children at 337-962-2605 or stacey.pearson@la.gov.