1 injured following officer-involved shooting on Rue Royale

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One person has been injured following an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Lafayette, according to State Police.

Master Trooper Brooks David said the injured individual is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Rue Royale after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance around 9:30 p.m.

David said the shooting occurred while a Lafayette Police officer was responding to the incident.

State Police received a call from Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard around 10:13 p.m. asking LSP to take over the investigation.

When the investigation is completed, Troopers will turn their findings over to the District Attorney’s Office to review the case.

David could not provide any further details about the shooting, citing it was too early on in the investigation to release details.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas said the LPD involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave per departmental policy, pending the outcome of the State Police investigation.

News 10 will update this story when more details are available.