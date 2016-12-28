2 soldiers die after Apache helicopter crashes in Galveston Bay

LA PORTE, Texas (KLFY/AP) — Two soldiers onboard an Apache helicopter died this evening when the aircraft crashed into Galveston Bay, Houston’s CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports.

Officials with the Pasadena Fire Department said crews responded just before 4:00 Wednesday afternoon to reports of a military helicopter in the water El Jardin Beach.

The crash site is located about 25 miles southeast of downtown Houston.

Witnesses told local media the aircraft was flying unusually low Wednesday afternoon and broke apart in the air, according to The Associated Press.

The helicopter was based at nearby Ellington Field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.