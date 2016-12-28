Deputies release surveillance video of suspects in homicide near Cecilia

CECILIA, La. (KLFY) – Investigators have released surveillance video of the two suspects believed to be responsible for the death of 43-year-old Lionel Portier of Cecilia on December 23, 2016.

Deputies responded to Orchard Park Lane, just outside of Cecilia, around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

The responding officers found Portier dead inside a home.

Major Ginny Higgins said both suspects deputies are looking for are black males, weighing between 180-200 lbs.

One suspect is  5’7”-5’10” tall the second is 5’7”-6’ tall.

The suspects were seen running the scene shortly after the initial 911 call was placed.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these two suspects should call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.

