Driver dies of possible heart attack while on Highway 90 near Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – One person is dead after suffering a medical emergency while driving Wednesday morning near Crowley.

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene on Highway 90 near Elanor Road.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson tells News 10 the victim was driving along Highway 90 around 6:20 a.m. when they suffered what officials believe to be a possible heart attack.

The vehicle veered into a ditch where the driver reportedly died.

Sheriff Gibson says officials are working the scene as a medical emergency rather than a crash.

The identity of the victim as not been released as of this time.

 

