Hearing scheduled Wednesday ahead of Roof sentencing

WCSC Published:
Dylann Roof appears at a bond hearing court in North Charleston, S.C., June 19, 2015. Roof is accused of killing nine people inside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston on June 17. (GRACE BEAHM/THE POST AND COURIER VIA AP, POOL)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) – The convicted Charleston church shooter will return to a federal courtroom Wednesday morning ahead of his sentencing.

A pretrial hearing in the case comes as Dylann Roof awaits sentencing in the June 17, 2015, shootings of nine parishioners at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

Earlier this month, a jury took less than two hours to find Roof guilty on 33 federal charges including hate crimes in the massacre.

Family members of victims held hands, squeezed each other’s arms and nodded as each of the verdicts were read.

The sentencing phase will begin Tuesday.

On that day, the jury will hear evidence as to why prosecutors feel Roof should be executed for his crimes.

The panel of 12 will then vote to either sentence the 22-year-old to death or place him in prison for life without the possibility of parole.

Roof told U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel that he wishes to represent himself but has had a few days to reconsider the decision.

