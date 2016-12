JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – An arrest has been made in connection to the ongoing homicide investigation of a missing Jeanerette man.

Jeffery Lee Marks, 23, of Jeanerette was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Murder in the disappearance and death of Howard Poche, 75.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal says that Marks was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail and no bond has been set.

The investigation into Poche’s disappearance remains ongoing.