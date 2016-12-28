Lafayette Police searching for fugitive considered armed and dangerous

The following is a news release from the Lafayette Police Department:

Lafayette Police along with Lafayette Crimes Stoppers is in need of the public’s assistance locating a wanted Fugitive.

19-year-old Patrick Henry Jr. of Lafayette is wanted for Aggravated Second Degree Battery, Armed Robbery, Carrying a Firearm on School Property, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Illegal Discharge of a Weapon and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

Henry is considered Armed and Dangerous and is aware that he is a wanted fugitive. Lafayette Police is asking for the citizens of this community to help locate this individual. If located, we ask that you do not approach him and call 911. Information has been gathered that Henry is possibly being harbored by individual’s right here in this community. We want to remind the public that anyone found to be aiding, preventing apprehension or harboring this fugitive will be placed under arrest for the appropriate offense upon his capture.

We are encouraging Mr. Henry to turn himself in peacefully.

We ask anyone with information on whereabouts of Patrick Henry Jr. to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.