Pelicans’ coach Gentry ejected vs. Clippers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry has been ejected from the Pelicans’ game Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Gentry was called for back-to-back technical fouls in the second quarter while arguing a shooting foul called against Jrue Holiday, while the Pelicans guard was defending Clippers guard Chris Paul behind the 3-point line.

Paul appeared to swing the ball through Holiday’s outstretched hand and then go up for a shot as official Lauren Holtkamp blew the whistle.

Gentry appeared to be arguing that Paul initiated the contact and then went up for a shot, and that even if there was a foul, there should not have been free throws. Holtkamp called the first technical and official Kane Fitzgerald called the second.

Top Pelicans assistant Darren Erman took over after Gentry’s ejection.

