Police identify suspect in officer involved shooting Wednesday on Rue Royale

UPDATE: State Police have identified the suspect in Wednesday night’s officer involved shooting on Rue Royale.

Police say 62 year old Joseph Clinton Glover of Lafayette is still being treated at a local hospital.

ORIGINAL: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One person has been injured following an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Lafayette, according to Louisiana State Police.

Master Trooper Brooks David said the injured individual is currently being treated at a local hospital. Information about the extent of the individual’s injuries or condition was not immediately available.

Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Rue Royale after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance around 9:30 p.m.

David said the shooting occurred while a Lafayette Police officer was responding to the incident.

State Police received a call from Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard around 10:13 p.m. asking LSP to take over the investigation.

David could not provide any further details about the shooting, citing it was too early on in the investigation to release details.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas said the LPD involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave per departmental policy, pending the outcome of the State Police investigation.

When the investigation is completed, Troopers will turn their findings over to the District Attorney’s Office.

The DA will then review the case and determine if charges are appropriate.

This is a developing story. News 10 will update this story when more details are available.