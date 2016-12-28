Scott Police looking for missing juvenile

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Brice Turney (Photo Courtesy: Scott Police Department)
SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance is locating a missing juvenile.

Chief Chad Leger said 16-year-old Brice Turney was last seen this morning riding his neon-green mountain bike near his home.

Turney is described as a light-skinned black male with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray Under Armour Pullover shirt with dark
colored sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brice Turney is asked to contact their local
police department, or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

