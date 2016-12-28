UPDATE: Sheriff Ackal confirms body of Howard Poche found, suspect in custody

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(Photo Credit: Dalfred Jones, KLFY)
(Photo Credit: Dalfred Jones, KLFY)

UPDATE: Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal tells News 10 that the body of Howard Poche has been found.

KLFY has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story as new information becomes available.

_____________________________________

Jeffery Lee Marks, 23. (Photo Credit: Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office)
Jeffery Lee Marks, 23.
(Photo Credit: Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office)

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – An arrest has been made in connection to the ongoing homicide investigation of a missing Jeanerette man.

Jeffery Lee Marks, 23, of Jeanerette was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Murder in the disappearance and death of Howard Poche, 75.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal says that Marks was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail and no bond has been set.

The investigation into Poche’s disappearance remains ongoing.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s