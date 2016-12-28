UPDATE: Sheriff Ackal confirms body of Howard Poche found, suspect in custody

UPDATE: Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal tells News 10 that the body of Howard Poche has been found.

KLFY has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story as new information becomes available.

_____________________________________

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – An arrest has been made in connection to the ongoing homicide investigation of a missing Jeanerette man.

Jeffery Lee Marks, 23, of Jeanerette was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Murder in the disappearance and death of Howard Poche, 75.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal says that Marks was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail and no bond has been set.

The investigation into Poche’s disappearance remains ongoing.