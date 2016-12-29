Alexandria infant killed by impaired driver

Alexandria, LA – A crash involving two vehicles injured four children, two of which were infants. One infant later died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash. The driver of the vehicle, that caused the crash, was determined to be impaired.

Troopers responded to the crash around 10:15 p.m., Wednesday that occurred on LA Hwy 3054 at LA Hwy 496.

The crash involved a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by 25 year old Keaton A. Spurlin of Alexandria and a Chrysler Town and Country van, being driven by 44 year old Thaddyeus Dixon of Alexandria.

Police say the Chevrolet was eastbound on LA Hwy 3054 when it collided with the rear of the eastbound Chrysler. After the Chevrolet collided with the Chrysler, the Chrysler exited the roadway and began overturning.

Spurlin was not injured. He was charged with vehicular negligent injury, DWI 1st, open container, no seat belt, failure to yield/stop at stop sign, and careless operation.

Additional charges are pending.

Police say Dixon was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. Five passengers in Dixon’s vehicle have been identified as 40 year old Alfra Dixon of Alexandria, two infants (18 months and 2 months), and two older children (10 yrs and 12 yrs).

The two infants and the two older children were transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center. Three sustained minor injuries (2 month, 10 yrs, and 12 yrs) and one initially sustained moderate injuries (18 month). The 18 month old infant was later transported to Shreveport where he was pronounced dead earlier today, police said. He was restrained in a child safety seat when the crash occurred.

The crash remains under investigation.