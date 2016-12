IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a white 2010 Jeep Commander, with the Louisiana license plate VEJ421.

The vehicle is being sought in connection with the investigation into the homicide of Howard Poche of Jeanerette which occurred on Christmas Day.

Anyone spotting this vehicle is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or your local law enforcement agency.