Lafayette man arrest in Broussard burglary investigation

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man is behind bars after he was found in a reported stolen vehicle belonging to a Broussard residence.

Broussard Police responded to a reported burglary in the 600 block of Papa Joe Drive Monday evening.

Chief Brannon Decou says the suspect, Jessie St. Julien, 25, allegedly forced his way into the victim’s residence and stole the Ford pickup truck and a small steel safe containing a large sum of money, personal documents, passports, prescription drugs and a handgun.

Investigators later found St. Julien in the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a Lafayette hotel.

St. Julien was arrested after a short foot pursuit and he was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Theft of a motor vehicle

Chief Decou says St. Julien is still on parole from previous charges he was arrested for prior to these.