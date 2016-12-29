Lafayette Police Department to stop investigating its own officer-involved shootings

The Lafayette Police Department has reversed a practice in which it investigates shootings involving its own officers.

The change to the practice, which began under former Police Chief Jim Craft in 2013, happened some time before the appointment of current Police Chief Toby Aguillard.

It’s unclear if the decision came while Craft was still in office, or while interim Police Chief Reginald Thomas was in office.

The change went into effect following the first officer-involved shooting of the year in Lafayette Wednesday night, where one person was injured.

