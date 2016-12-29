Limited food delivery service in area after pizza driver gunned down

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Several restaurants and a popular delivery service say they will no longer deliver food to Marigny Circle after a pizza delivery man was gunned down last week.

It happened in the 300 block of Marigny Circle Friday.

News Ten’s Dalfred Jones has reaction from residents in the area.



Following the murder of 54 year old William Kline, a Papa Johns pizza delivery driver, many companies are doing what they can to avoid a similar outcome, and no longer delivering to residents on Marigny Circle.

Two suspects, Ferris Martin and Kevin Morrison have been arrested and face murder charges. But even with the two behind bars, several restaurants are no longer making deliveries to the area along Pontalba Place and Jackson Square.

“I think it’s justified because they took the man’s life and he was working. That was unfair.”

“They’re looking out for their people and their company so, I think it’s justified.”

Some say they feel the good are suffering because of the wrong decisions of others. “All people are not the same, and they’re looking at us as though we are bad people.”

“I don’t think they should make this a criminal zone, thinking it’s just bad people that live here, because it’s not.”

Justin George has lived on Marigny Circle for more than five years and says it isn’t a bad place. He suggested that companies still deliver, but not after dark. He says several residents don’t have cars and depend on delivery.

And although he and his neighbors feel criminalized, George says he can’t seem to forget the senseless crime that happened just one week ago.

“It’s very awful for that family. I’ve been praying for them, my parents praying for them. My mom actually cried when I told her about it.”

Both Martin and Morrison remain in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center without bond.

In Lafayette Parish, Dalfred Jones for KLFY News Ten.