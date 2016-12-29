Multiple lane closures in Lafayette to begin Tuesday for concrete repairs

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lane closures in multiple areas of the Hub City will go into effect next week as crews begin concrete repairs at those locations.

Director Tom Carroll says the following roads will have the lane closures beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017:

South City Parkway between Johnston Street and Robley Drive

Robley Drive between Orangewood Drive and Lowes Center Drive

West Congress Street between Domingue Avenue and Guilbeau Road

These lane closures will be in affect through Friday, January 20th at 5:00 p.m.

Carroll says traffic will be maintained in both directions at all times.