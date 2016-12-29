Neighbors react to surveillance video of Cecilia homicide suspects

CECILIA, La. (KLFY) – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office recently released surveillance video shows two men who may connected to the Cecilia homicide.

However neighbors said, they don’t recognize them. Since Friday, neighbor Brent Fontenot said officers continue to patrol the area.

“This is a crisis. We all kind of wonder what’s going to happen,” Fontenot said.

Friday night sheriff’s deputies found 43-year-old Lionel Portier dead in his home. According to neighbhors, he lived alone.

The new surveillance video shows two hooded men with backpacks who appear to enter Portier’s home.

In a photo, one suspect also appears to be holding a gun.Deputies say they are looking for these men in connection Portier’s murder.

“I’ve seen a few walking the streets and that’s what’s bad in the neighborhood is people walking the streets that shouldn’t be here,” Fontenot said.

Other neighbors said they didn’t recognize the two suspects either. They said their kids are scared, especially since no one is behind bars yet.

Fontenot says officials continue to patrol the street, but he hopes for justice soon.

“If they never get caught, God will see and do what God has to do,” Fontenot said.

Deputies ask if anyone knows anything about the investigation or knows who these two suspects are in the to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s office.