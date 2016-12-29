State Police seize nearly $500,000 in cocaine in Hammond; 2 arrested

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Julio Cesar Cisneros, Maria Delores Daniel (Photo Credit: Louisiana State Police)
HAMMOND, La. (KLFY) – State Police have arrested two people in Hammond following a traffic stop that ultimately lead to the seizure of almost half a million dollars worth of cocaine.

Just after 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, troopers conducted the traffic stop on Interstate 12 eastbound near Interstate 55.

Troop L spokesman Dustin Dwight says a K-9 unit alerted troopers of something suspicious in the vehicle during the traffic stop and a written consent to search the vehicle was given.

Maria Delores Daniel and her passenger, Julio Cesar Cisneros, were taken into custody after a search of their vehicle revealed 16.3 kilograms of cocaine with and estimated street value of $464,550.

Daniel and Cisneros were booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on a Possession of Over 400 grams of Cocaine charge.

 

(Photo Credit: Louisiana State Police)
(Photo Credit: Louisiana State Police)

