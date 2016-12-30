After a tough year for law enforcement officers, some changes being made

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – It’s been a tough year for law enforcement officers, as over 100 officers were killed in the line of duty.

One incident even took place right here in Louisiana, where three officers were killed outside of a convenience store following the death of Alton Sterling.

Now, local officers have found ways to keep their men and women safe.

135 officers lost their lives in the line of duty just this year.

Dallas, Baton Rouge, the police shootings around the nation hit very close to home.

“KARL RATCLIFF: “The recent losses that we’ve suffered here in our state, in Baton Rouge and and across the country, have been devestating for us,” said Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff, “We learn from each one of those instances and we train our officers. It’s not if something happens btu when something happens you need to be prepared for it.”

Now, local law enforcement is making sure their officers are prepared.

“If there’s something happening in law enforcement, like in recent years there’s been a lot of ambushes, officers being ambushed and executed and murdered and we can’t ignore that,” said Officer Ratcliff, “So we integrate that into our traning. So that the first time it happens to you isnt when it happens for real.”

The trraning is just the beginning.

Departments all over the nation are investing in new equipment such as body cameras to help.

“We’re in the process of looking to purchase body cameras,” said Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, “Body cameras can be the police officers best friend of their worst enemy.”

“You’re being recorded,” said Officer Ratcliff, “so if you chose to make a bad decision, it’s not going to be just an officers word against yours, it’s going to be the video, it’s going to be the truth.”

Law enforcment everywhere hopes additional training and equipment will help reduce situations like these, and save officers lives.