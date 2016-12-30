Final farewell for truck driver killed in Berlin attack

CBS News Published:
People pray in front of the coffin with the body of Lukasz Urban, the Polish truck driver killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack, in the church in Banie, Poland, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, during the funeral ceremonies. (Photo Credit: LUKASZ SZELEMEJ, AP)
People pray in front of the coffin with the body of Lukasz Urban, the Polish truck driver killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack, in the church in Banie, Poland, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, during the funeral ceremonies. (Photo Credit: LUKASZ SZELEMEJ, AP)

BANIE, Poland (CBS News) – Mourners in Poland are gathered Friday to bid farewell to a Polish truck driver killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda joined the family and friends of Lukasz Urban, 37, for his funeral in a church in Banie, a village in western Poland.

The brown stone church was packed and many more people gathered outside to pay their respects.

Outside the church a group of truck drivers honked the horns of their trucks to honor Urban.

Urban was waiting to deliver a shipment of steel in Berlin when his truck was hijacked by the Tunisian perpetrator of the attack on Dec. 19. He was shot and his body was found in the cab of the truck.

One of his colleagues said he was so dedicated to his work and his truck that he could be expected to defend the vehicle “to the end.”

