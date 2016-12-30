Former Louisiana State Penitentiary Corrections Cadet booked for sexual misconduct

BATON ROUGE, La. – The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Detectives Friday booked a former Louisiana State Penitentiary Corrections Cadet with Malfeasance in office; sexual contact prohibited with persons in the custody and supervision of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

The former cadet, 20-year-old Pernell J. Glover Jr. of Baton Rouge, allegedly performed oral sex on an offender recently while on duty at the prison.

Authorities say the offender photographed the incident with a contraband cellphone and shared the photos with a relative and his attorney, who then turned them over to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Department of Corrections officials immediately alerted West Feliciana Sheriff’s Detectives, and began the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office and Corrections officials have worked closely on this case, which resulted in the arrest of Glover.

Glover began his short career as a corrections cadet on October 17, 2016. He resigned his position December 20, 2016, the same day the Department of Corrections received the photographs, but prior to Corrections official’s knowledge of the incident. The offender claims the incident occurred December 17, 2016.

The offender claims he destroyed the cellphone. However, Louisiana State Penitentiary officials are working to locate the cellphone.

They say Glover met or exceeded all Department requirements to be hired as a corrections cadet, including a criminal background check.