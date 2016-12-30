Here’s what each state was Googling in 2016

CBS News Published:
Source: Google Trends
Source: Google Trends

Google Trends offers a strangely illuminating glimpse into what’s on Americans’ minds — and 2016 is no exception.

The housing app Estately dug into the data and analyzed what individuals in each state across the U.S. disproportionately typed into Google’s search bar, compared to their counterparts in other states.

It’s not a measure of the most Googled questions across America, but rather a look at the unique deviations between states in what users are looking up.

Here’s the map showing their results:

Source: Google Trends
Source: Google Trends

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s