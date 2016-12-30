Here’s what each state was Googling in 2016

Google Trends offers a strangely illuminating glimpse into what’s on Americans’ minds — and 2016 is no exception.

The housing app Estately dug into the data and analyzed what individuals in each state across the U.S. disproportionately typed into Google’s search bar, compared to their counterparts in other states.

It’s not a measure of the most Googled questions across America, but rather a look at the unique deviations between states in what users are looking up.

Here’s the map showing their results: