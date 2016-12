JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – A second arrest has been made in the death of an elderly Jeanerette man that was reported missing on Christmas morning.

Brady Rogers, 18, of Jeanerette was taken into custody on Thursday in St. Mary Parish.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal says Rogers was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail and then transported to the Iberia Parish Jail, where he was booked on a First Degree Murder charge.

The investigation remains ongoing.