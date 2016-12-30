Wounded EBR deputy Nick Tullier surprises mom with birthday gift

(Photo Courtesy: James Tullier - Facebook)
HOUSTON, TX (WAFB) – The mother of Nick Tullier, a deputy wounded in the July ambush on police in Baton Rouge, has received a very special birthday gift from her son.

Tullier, who is recovering at a rehabilitation hospital in Houston, was able to write “Happy Birthday Mom” on a sheet of paper for his mother, Mary.

Tullier is still unable to speak and mainly communicates by moving his head to answer questions. Earlier this month, he was able to write his name for the first time.

The deputy’s father, James, posted the birthday greeting on Facebook, saying it was “the best birthday present Mary could get.”  Deputy Tullier wrote the note Wednesday while his mother was watching, James Tullier said.

Deputy Tullier was one of six law enforcement officers wounded in the July attack. Three of the officers died. Tullier spent four months at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge before being transferred to Houston last month.

