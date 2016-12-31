Baton Rouge Police: In home sitter forges signature on check to pay her rent

(Bradley, Kristina, 22, Source:EBRSO)
(Bradley, Kristina, 22, Source:EBRSO)

BATON ROUGE, La. The Baton Rouge Police Department took a phone complaint from a 67 year-old victim on November 6, who stated one of her checks were taken without her permission.

Police say 22 year old Kristina Bradley, an in-home sitter of the victim, allegedly stated she used the check to pay for her rent by forging the victims’s signature on the check dated November 8, 2016, and wrote her address in the memo line of the check.

Officers located Bradley at her apartment. When asked about the check, Bradley allegedly stated she did sign the victim’s name on the check and used it to pay her rent.

Bradley is charged with:

  • Forgery
  • Unauthorized use of an access device
  • Theft of assets from an aged/disabled person
  • Fugitive (EBRSO/Theft of goods)

