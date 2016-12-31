Celebrate the New Year by protecting your pets

The following are some tips to keep your pet safe during the New Year’s Eve festivites.

Be sure to keep your pets indoors, in a secure, comfortable area, with all curtains and windows closed. Never let your pets outside during fireworks.

Leave your pets at home (indoors) when going to watch the fireworks.

Turn on the radio or television to distract any outside sounds.

Be sure your pet is wearing a collar with identification tags and license, in the event of escape. Micro chipping is a safe way to assure identity of pets, if tags are lost.

Remember, consider boarding your pet if you leave town or have a neighbor keep a close watch on your pet during the New Year activities.

Protect your pet and other animals by reporting ANY animal cruelty with fireworks during this time by calling 911.