President-elect Donald Trump wished his “many enemies” a happy new year on Twitter Saturday morning, specifically calling out “those who have fought me and lost so badly.”

Mr. Trump, who will be sworn into the White House in three weeks, tweeted this ahead of the holiday:

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!



The president-elect has a history of addressing his foes on his favored social media platform during the holiday.

In 2014, he tweeted out this message to “all haters and losers”:

The year before, he issued a combined Christmas and New Year’s greeting to “my friends–and even my many enemies”:

Mr. Trump’s Twitter message for a successful 2017 comes just a day after the president-elect seemed to praise Vladimir Putin for the Russian leader’s decision not to retaliate in the wake of new U.S. sanctions.

He called Putin “very smart” and deemed it a “great move” when the Russian president said Friday that he would wait and see what the incoming Trump administration would do.