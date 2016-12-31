Donald Trump wished his “many enemies” a Happy New Year on Twitter

CBS News Published:
(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President-elect Donald Trump wished his “many enemies” a happy new year on Twitter Saturday morning, specifically calling out “those who have fought me and lost so badly.”

Mr. Trump, who will be sworn into the White House in three weeks, tweeted this ahead of the holiday:

 

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!

7:17 AM – 31 Dec 2016

The president-elect has a history of addressing his foes on his favored social media platform during the holiday.

In 2014, he tweeted out this message to “all haters and losers”:

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

To EVERYONE, including all haters and losers, HAPPY NEW YEAR. Work hard, be smart and always remember, WINNING TAKES CARE OF EVERYTHING!

3:15 PM – 31 Dec 2014 · Palm Beach, FL

The year before, he issued a combined Christmas and New Year’s greeting to “my friends–and even my many enemies”:

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

I’d like to wish all of my friends–and even my many enemies–a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

12:12 PM – 24 Dec 2013

Mr. Trump’s Twitter message for a successful 2017 comes just a day after the president-elect seemed to praise Vladimir Putin for the Russian leader’s decision not to retaliate in the wake of new U.S. sanctions.

He called Putin “very smart” and deemed it a “great move” when the Russian president said Friday that he would wait and see what the incoming Trump administration would do.

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart!

1:41 PM – 30 Dec 2016

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s