LCG: Two sandbagging stations have opened for area residents

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Parish Residents wishing to sandbag their property may access sandbags at one of two locations: North District sandbagging is at the compost facility, located at 400 N Dugas Road (located off North University Ave.) and South District sandbags will be available at 1017 Fortune Road in Youngsville. Sandbags will be available throughout the weekend in Lafayette Parish during daytime hours at the two separate locations.

The two sites are “self-bagging,” meaning the bags and sand are provided to Lafayette Parish residents free, at no charge, but residents will need to supply their own manpower and shovel. Residents are asked to limit their sandbags to four bags per exterior door, with a maximum of 20 sandbags per household.

With more heavy rain activity expected this weekend, citizens are warned to take extra caution when approaching standing, and especially moving, water, whether on foot or in a vehicle.

It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters, even in a parking lot. All are cautioned to heed signs or barricades which indicate flooding ahead.

If pedestrians or drivers find themselves upon a flooded area, they should turn around and take an alternate route.

If motorists mistakenly drive into a flooded area and the vehicle stalls, they should immediately abandon it through an open door or window and head for higher ground.

Trapped motorists should call 911 or get the attention of passersby to call for help.