The Mamou Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Police say 17 year old Brianna Shontel Greene was last seen in Mamou wearning dark colored jeans and a hoody.

She is described as 5’4″ in height and weighing 110lbs with blk hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should contact the Mamou Police Department, at (337) 468-5221.