No. 20 LSU smothers No. 13 Louisville 29-9 in Citrus Bowl.

No. 20 LSU beat No. 13 Louisville 29-9 in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Saturday.

SCORING PLAYS:

Louisville kicker Blanton Creque made a 24-yard field goal. LSU – 0, Louisville – 3 (1st Qtr.)

LSU QB Danny Etling threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Colin Jeter. Kick was good. LSU – 7, Louisville – 3 (2nd Qtr.)

LSU QB Danny Etling threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to running back Derrius Guice. Kick was good. LSU – 14, Louisville – 3 (2nd Qtr.)

LSU DE sacks Louisville QB Lamar Jackson for a safety. LSU – 16, Louisville – 3 (2nd Qtr.)

Louisville kicker Blanton Creque made a 47-yard field goal. LSU – 16, Louisville – 6 (2nd Qtr.)

LSU RB Derrius Guice ran for a 70-yard touchdown. Field goad was good. LSU – 23, Louisville – 6 (3rd Qtr.)

LSU kicker Colby Delahoussaye made a 42-yard field goal. LSU – 26, Louisville – 6 (3rd Qtr.)

Louisville kicker Blanton Creque made a 30-yard field goal. LSU – 26, Louisville – 9 (4th Qtr.)

LSU kicker Colby Delahoussaye made a 25-yard field goal. LSU – 29, Louisville – 9 (4th Qtr.)

LSU defensive end Arden Key set a new school record for sacks in a season at 12. The previous record was 11.

