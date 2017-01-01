23-year-old killed in head-on crash on New Year’s Day

HAMMOND, La. — A 23-year-old man died after driving head-on into a tractor trailer on New Year’s Day. Police believe he was impaired at the time.

According to Louisiana State Police, 23-year-old Christian Delgado, from Hammond, was driving the wrong way in the Northbound lanes of I-55 around 5 a.m. Sunday morning when he crashed into a tractor-trailer driven by 46-year-old Kenneth Mebane, from Greensboro, North Carolina.

First responders pronounced Delgado dead on the scene. Mebane was not injured in the crash.

State Police believe Delgado was impaired at the time of the crash. Blood samples were obtained from Delgado and will be analyzed as part of the investigation according to LSP. Mebane voluntarily submitted to a breathalyzer test, which showed no amount of alcohol present in his system.

“The difficult assignment of death notification continues to be one of the hardest elements of the Law Enforcement profession,” Dustin Dwight, a State Police spokesperson said. “Notification is even more difficult when Troopers know that the outcome was preventable. As 2017 begins, please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else. Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving. Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.”